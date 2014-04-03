Little dog, scary personality

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom, and while I'm here, I'm off the noon desk today. Erik Tyger is sitting in for me today, and here are some of the stories we'll be covering:

The investigation into that deadly shooting at Fort Hood on Wednesday continues. The Army's top civilian official says the soldier accused in the shooting had been deployed for the final months of the Iraq war but did not see combat. Also, lawmakers were told the soldier appeared to have no connections to extremist groups. Look for more on this developing story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Should marijuana be legalized in Louisiana? Lawmakers in Baton Rouge are tackling that issue today.

Poison control centers are warning people to keep the liquid nicotine from e-cigarettes out of the reach of children. We'll tell you why experts say the liquid is especially dangerous around kids.

Plus, the big bark of a little dog prevents one neighborhood from receiving its mail. Apparently, the U.S. Postal Service is convinced this particular Chihuahua is a threat to its carriers. More on the story is available HERE.



Speaking of unusual animals, a Texas family claims to have trapped a thing of legends, but is it really a chupacabra? Take a look HERE and make up your own mind.

Ben tells me today should be very warm and windy with temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon. We'll also have to deal with the threat of thunderstorms later. How much rain can we expect? Will it wrap up for tomorrow and into the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!