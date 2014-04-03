Little dog, scary personality - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Little dog, scary personality

(Source: KCRG/CNN) (Source: KCRG/CNN)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom, and while I'm here, I'm off the noon desk today. Erik Tyger is sitting in for me today, and here are some of the stories we'll be covering:

The investigation into that deadly shooting at Fort Hood on Wednesday continues. The Army's top civilian official says the soldier accused in the shooting had been deployed for the final months of the Iraq war but did not see combat. Also, lawmakers were told the soldier appeared to have no connections to extremist groups. Look for more on this developing story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Should marijuana be legalized in Louisiana? Lawmakers in Baton Rouge are tackling that issue today.

Poison control centers are warning people to keep the liquid nicotine from e-cigarettes out of the reach of children. We'll tell you why experts say the liquid is especially dangerous around kids.

Plus, the big bark of a little dog prevents one neighborhood from receiving its mail. Apparently, the U.S. Postal Service is convinced this particular Chihuahua is a threat to its carriers. More on the story is available HERE.

Speaking of unusual animals, a Texas family claims to have trapped a thing of legends, but is it really a chupacabra? Take a look HERE and make up your own mind.

Ben tells me today should be very warm and windy with temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon.  We'll also have to deal with the threat of thunderstorms later. How much rain can we expect? Will it wrap up for tomorrow and into the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly