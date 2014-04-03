Authorities searching for missing Rosepine man - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities still searching for missing Rosepine man

James N. Stephens. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) James N. Stephens. (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is still seeking information about a 31-year-old Rosepine man who went missing last month.

James N. Stephens was last seen March 29 in the area of Johnsonville on La. 10 in Vernon Parish.

Stephens is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt and a baseball cap.

Stephens' family and the Sheriff's Office are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233. Callers do not have to give their name. A code number will be assigned.

