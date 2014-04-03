No. 10 LSU Uses Long Ball to Come Back and Defeat McNeese Baseball, 10-3

LAKE CHARLES – Despite a strong performance Wednesday night, including Lucas Quary's fifth homer of the season, the McNeese baseball team could not keep the bats of tenth-ranked LSU quiet as the Tigers used 10 hits and two home runs, to come from behind and defeat the Cowboys 10-3.

"I thought that whenever they got ahead that we would answer back with some plays of our own," said Cowboys head coach Justin Hill. "They just had some great plays in certain situations in order to get going there towards the end. We gave them far too many opportunities and they took advantage tonight."

The loss dropped McNeese to 16-11 on the year while LSU broke a five-game losing streak and improved to a 21-8-1 overall record.

The Cowboys posted nine hits in the game, marking the sixth straight game that McNeese recorded five or more hits.

Third baseman Matt Gallier led the team offensively on the night, going 2-for-2, along with a walk while six other McNeese batters put up a hit in the game.

It was all business coming into the game for the Cowboys who scored the first two runs in the top of the second inning. Shortstop Connor Lloyd connected for a left center double with one out as left fielder Clay Payne singled up the middle to drive in Lloyd for the first score. Following a walk from Gallier, catcher Cameron Toole lined a single into centerfield to put McNeese up 2-0.

LSU responded quickly in the bottom of the third frame with a two-out, two-run homer from designated hitter Sean McMullen to tie the ballgame up at 2-2.

McNeese regained the lead in the fourth inning following Quary's team-leading fifth homer of the season into the left field bleachers. The Pokes led 3-2 at that point.

The Tigers used another bomb to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Alex Bregman's three-run quadruple gave LSU a 5-3 lead.

Five runs were tacked on by LSU in the seventh inning following a sac-bunt turned fielder's choice that allowed first baseman Tyler Moore to slide under Toole at the plate, extending the Tigers' lead to a 6-3 score.

Michael Desabrais (0-1) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs on three hits in six innings of work. He also walked two batters and fanned two more.

The Pokes will be back in action this weekend as they take on Houston Baptist in Southland Conference action at Cowboys Diamond. Friday night's game is set for a 6 p.m. start with the entire series being broadcasted on Cajun Radio-1470 AM in Lake Charles and online at cajunradio.com. Tom Hoefer will provide the call for the game.