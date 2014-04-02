Calcasieu teacher shares Common Core concerns - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu teacher shares Common Core concerns

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Common Core is taking center stage this Legislative session.

Many Calcasieu teachers are now speaking out, saying Common Core is not the answer.

For 25 years, Brenda DeFelice said she's taught her students in a way that's flexible to their needs.  

"Up to this point, teachers could choose how to teach a particular lesson and how to develop a particular concept, but with Common Core that flexibility is gone," said DeFelice.

The Sam Houston High School teacher said when the standards were first adopted, she had no idea that one test would determine a big chunk of a teacher's evaluation.

"You want them to achieve their highest, but you worry are you going to be hitting what's on the test," said DeFelice.

Most parents on the KPLC Facebook page said they're against Common Core. However, a few comments did show support.

But for DeFelice, she said she's still worried.

"If Common Core continues and we have the PARCC exam, I don't know what's going to be on the test, I feel like I'm going in blind," said DeFelice. "We have a few sample questions but that's it, but I'm going to do my best for them."

And DeFelice said the standards are not very clear.

"Our children cannot be guinea pigs with this Common Core process and we need to get it right," said DeFelice.

But teachers aside, ultimately DeFelice said she cares about the students.  

"With the teacher evaluation, It's not about the teacher or me," said DeFelice. "I see from a parent and teacher standpoint what it does to the students and I'm more concerned about them achieving," said DeFelice.

DeFelice said not everything about Common Core is negative, but the lack of flexibility for teachers is one of the biggest issues.

During this Legislative session, there are several more bills aimed at changing Common Core or replacing it entirely.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

