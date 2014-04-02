McNeese Football newcomers making a name for themselves

McNeese Football is in its third week of spring practice. After having the first scrimmage of the Spring, the team is looking to make improvements, especially for the "Defense with an Attitude," who saw running backs Kelvin Bennett, Nate Holmes, and Derrick Milton combine for 225 yards and four touchdowns. However, that does not mean the defense didn't impose their will. One particular standout was junior Defensive Tackle Brian Hine. The junior college transfer had five tackles and two sacks in scrimmage one, and he said he was sold on the Pokes from the first time he stop with Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry.





"The first time I spoke with Coach Guidry was on the phone, and the first thing he said is he doesn't have favorite. Whoever is the best player can play, and that's what we're gonna do. And I love that, because I'm gonna come out here and play. The enthusiasm and the things he brings to the table makes me want to play for him and continue to work as hard as I can." - Nate Holmes