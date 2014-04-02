Calcasieu libraries announce programs for April 6-12

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

The following programs have been announced for various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations for April 6-12:

Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 8. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Free Legal Advice: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9. Attorneys from the SWLA Bar Foundation will meet with attendees who have legal questions on an individual, first come first served basis.

Build Your First Website: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 9. This four week course will guide attendees on the steps to building a functional website. Web designer, Nick Villaume, will instruct. WEEK TWO – Attendees will review the previous class and explore online tools. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 3:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

If Friends were Flowers: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 10. Adults will create felt flowers and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8. Adults will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

Discarded Book Jars: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10. Adults will decorate storage jars using discarded books and other embellishments. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Smart Money Week-Financial Basics: 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 7. Financial experts from Lakeside Bank will discuss savings, investments, college funds, and more!

Free Income Tax Services: 9:00 a.m., Friday, April 11. VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Garden Signs: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 8. Adults will create a garden sign for their gardens. Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Felt Easter Egg Craft: 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 11. Adults will create an Easter ornament using felt and embroidery. Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Happy Easter: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9. Adults will listen to a book talk, create a paper egg craft, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Creative Collage: 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 7. Adults will create a beautiful springtime collage. Registration is required.

Smart Money Week-Financial Basics: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9. Financial experts from Lakeside Bank will discuss savings, investments, college funds, and more!

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, April 7. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Teen Writer's Group: 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 7. Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens. Registration is required.

Teen Advisory Board: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12. The Central Library TAB group will help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion on what is popular with teens in the community. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Animation Club: 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 11. Teens will broaden their knowledge and understanding of Asian cultures and traditions while enjoying Anime movies.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

YA Night at the Movies: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10. Teens will watch a superhero movie.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

YA Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10. Teens will discuss "Found" by Margaret Peterson Haddix. The next selection, "Dead End in Norvelt" will be handed out.

Teen Advisory Board: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12. Teens will meet to discuss and plan programs for the Moss Bluff Library.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

YA Movie Matinee: 3:00 p.m., Monday, April 7. Teens will enjoy a movie and popcorn after school.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 7.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 8.

Lego Building at your Library: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12. Children will use their imaginations while building with Lego bricks. The library will supply the Legos.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Blubber: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will learn more about whales while making a craft and a blubber experiment. A movie will be shown. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 10.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Don't Foil the Eggs: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8. Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk and create a painted foil egg craft. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 6.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 7.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 10.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.