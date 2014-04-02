Calcasieu libraries announce programs for April 6-12 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

The following programs have been announced for various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations for April 6-12:

 

Programs for adults:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 8. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Free Legal Advice:  12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9.   Attorneys from the SWLA Bar Foundation will meet with attendees who have legal questions on an individual, first come first served basis.

Build Your First Website:  6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 9.  This four week course will guide attendees on the steps to building a functional website.  Web designer, Nick Villaume, will instruct.  WEEK TWO – Attendees will review the previous class and explore online tools.   Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours:  5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10.  Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology.  For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 3:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

If Friends were Flowers:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 10.  Adults will create felt flowers and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8.  Adults will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl.  Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class.  Registration is required.

Discarded Book Jars:  6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10.  Adults will decorate storage jars using discarded books and other embellishments.  Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Smart Money Week-Financial Basics:  9:30 a.m., Monday, April 7.  Financial experts from Lakeside Bank will discuss savings, investments, college funds, and more!

Free Income Tax Services:  9:00 a.m., Friday, April 11.  VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Garden Signs:  11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 8.  Adults will create a garden sign for their gardens.  Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Felt Easter Egg Craft:  10:30 a.m., Friday, April 11.   Adults will create an Easter ornament using felt and embroidery.  Registration is required.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Happy Easter:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9.  Adults will listen to a book talk, create a paper egg craft, and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Creative Collage:  1:00 p.m., Monday, April 7.  Adults will create a beautiful springtime collage.  Registration is required.

Smart Money Week-Financial Basics:  6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9.  Financial experts from Lakeside Bank will discuss savings, investments, college funds, and more!

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Monday, April 7.  The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Friday, April 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

 

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Teen Writer's Group:  4:30 p.m., Monday, April 7.  Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens.  Registration is required.

Teen Advisory Board:  2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12.  The Central Library TAB group will help choose library YA programs, plan new clubs/groups, and give their opinion on what is popular with teens in the community.  Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Animation Club:  3:30 p.m., Friday, April 11.  Teens will broaden their knowledge and understanding of Asian cultures and traditions while enjoying Anime movies. 

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

YA Night at the Movies:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10.  Teens will watch a superhero movie.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

YA Book Club:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10.  Teens will discuss "Found" by Margaret Peterson Haddix.  The next selection, "Dead End in Norvelt" will be handed out. 

Teen Advisory Board:  1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12.  Teens will meet to discuss and plan programs for the Moss Bluff Library.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

YA Movie Matinee:  3:00 p.m., Monday, April 7.  Teens will enjoy a movie and popcorn after school. 

 

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 9. 

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Monday, April 7. 

Story Time:  6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 8.

Lego Building at your Library:  1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12.  Children will use their imaginations while building with Lego bricks.  The library will supply the Legos.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Blubber:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8.  Tweenkies (grades K-2) will learn more about whales while making a craft and a blubber experiment.  A movie will be shown.  Registration is required.

Story Time:  2:00 p.m.,  Wednesday, April 9. 

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time:  11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9. 

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 10. 

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9. 

Story Time:  3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 9. 

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9. 

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time:  1:00 p.m.,  Thursday, April 10. 

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 9. 

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Don't Foil the Eggs:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 8.  Tweens (grades 3-5) will listen to a book talk and create a painted foil egg craft.  Registration is required.

Story Time:  2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 10. 

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Family Story Time:  2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 6. 

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Monday, April 7. 

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 10. 

 

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

