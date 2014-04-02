Chainsaw horror, plus she put what, where?

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Common Core, the new educational standard, is taking center stage at the state capitol. Several bills are being debated and we'll have the latest from Baton Rouge.

Good news for the community of Reeves today. The West Allen Parish Water District is getting millions of dollars to upgrade the drinking water system.

We'll also have an amazing story of survival after a horrifying accident. A man is recovering at a hospital after having a chainsaw blade removed from his neck! He was busy tree trimming when the accident happened. Find out more at noon, and you can read it HERE.

In Las Vegas, a woman has been arrested on charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property – that property, a $35,000 watch, was found in her private parts! Yes. You can read more HERE about how medical staff had to perform an X-ray to help remove the watch.

With about two weeks to go, it's crunch time for taxpayers who haven't yet filed tax returns. The last minute sprint can sometimes lead to costly mistakes. We'll take a look at some of the most common costly errors.

Plus, five zookeepers at the Smithsonian's National Zoo have a new title – "Bear Mom." We'll show you how they're taking care of a sloth bear cub whose survival they say is key.

Ben tells me today should be the warmest day so far this year with highs around 80 this afternoon. Increasing cloudiness means we may see a few showers later, but as we get into Thursday those rain chances will go up. What can we expect? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!