McNeese Baseball Set for Mid-Week Showdown Against No. 10 LSU on Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese baseball team closes its five-game road swing this week as the Cowboys travel to take on tenth-ranked LSU on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start from Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers enter the game ranked among the top-25 in all five major polls.

LSU was the last nationally ranked team that the Cowboys faced as the third ranked Tigers took a 7-3 decision last season in Baton Rouge. The highest ranked opponent that McNeese has defeated was on March 9, 2005 in a 4-3 victory over No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Cowboys (16-10, 6-3 SLC) are sitting just one game out of first place in the Southland Conference standings, after clinching their third-straight league series against Lamar over the weekend. McNeese dropped Friday's 11-inning contest, 8-7, to the Cardinals before rallying to take the last two games and clinch its third-straight series since the 2007 season.

McNeese will turn the ball over to senior RHP Michael Desabrais for Wednesday's game. Desabrais will make his sixth appearance and his fifth start on the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 16.0 innings, allowing just six earned runs, with seven strikeouts and eight walks. It will be Desabrais' 14th career appearance and sixth start at McNeese.

In his last appearance, Desabrais tossed 1.2 innings in the series finale win at Lamar on Sunday, allowing no runs to score on two hits and just one walk. His longest outing so far this season was 4.2 innings against Southern Miss in which he gave up just one run on four hits along with three strikeouts

As a team, the Cowboys are hitting .301, with 179 runs scored, 12 homers and 42 stolen bases through 26 games. On the mound, McNeese has a 4.15 ERA, with three saves, walking 97 and striking out 176 in 245.1 frames of work, posting a league best .978 fielding percentage.

Senior first baseman Chayse Marion leads the team with a .374 (37-for-99) average and has posted seven doubles, two home runs, 22 RBI, 16 walks and has scored 27 runs. Four other Cowboys are batting over .300 on the season, including Matt Williams (.368), Andrew Guillotte (.361), Lucas Quary (.356) and Jackson Gooch (.346)

LSU enters the mid-week game against McNeese with a 20-8-1 record and a 3-5-1 league mark after being swept in a SEC series at Florida over the weekend. The Tigers have dropped four of their live last games with their last win coming in a 2-1 victory over Georgia on Mar. 22.

LSU is hitting .273 as a team with 12 home runs and 153 RBI while averaging 8.8 hits and 5.9 runs per game. The Tigers pitching staff has a 2.26 ERA with a .209 opponent batting average.

Kade Scivicque leads the squad with a .372 batting average in 27 appearances, along with team-high's 32 hits, 18 scored runs, three home runs and a .523 slugging percentage. Andrew Stevenson has a .333 average along with four triples and 14 RBI. Alex Bregman leads the team in stolen bases with eight and is tied with Mark Laird for most walks with 15.

LSU will start left-hander Cody Glenn on the mound against McNeese on Wednesday. Glenn enters the game with a 1-1 record, while making eight appearances and six starts. Glenn has a 3.68 ERA in 26.2 innings and has given up just 13 earned runs on 36 hits with only five walks.