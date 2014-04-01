Ainsley's Angels fundraiser set for April 5

Ainsley's Angels of SWLA will host their Spread Your Wings dinner and auction on April 5 at 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 3828 Ernest St. in Lake Charles.

The event will include a silent auction, a live auction and a pork and sausage jambalaya dinner.

Tickets are $20 each, and all proceeds benefit the Southwest Louisiana Chapter of Ainsley's Angels. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 337-802-4181 or email krseaward@yahoo.com.

Ainsley's Angels of SWLA describes itself as a non-profit organization and "an athletic ride-along program created to ensure all children, teens, adults and veterans in Southwest LA can experience the thrill of endurance events."

More information on the organization is available on their Facebook page and web site.



