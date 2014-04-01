BBB to hold Shred Fest on April 12

The Better Business Bureau of SWLA will host Shred Fest on Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Prien Lake Mall behind Pier 1.

Residents and small businesses are encouraged to bring up to three bags or boxes of documents to be shredded on-site and free of charge by the BBB. All documents should be free of paperclips, staples and binders. CDs and floppy discs are also being accepted.

"Properly destroying documents that carry information you don't want getting into the hands of crooks is an important first step to fighting identity theft, but it doesn't end there," said Carmen Million, BBB President. "That's why BBB experts will also be on hand offering important advice and simple steps everyone can take to prevent ID theft in their daily lives, both online and off."

For more information on the event, call 337-478-6253.

