Mummified twins found, apparently died in their home in 2011!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Progress in the effort to change the name of a pair of criminal charges related to incest. The bill was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning. If passed, it could help keep victims' identities confidential. Look for more details at noon, and you can also read more HERE.

More land is being sucked into that sinkhole in Assumption Parish. Trees and land continue to disappear in the area around Bayou Corne.

Another case of people dying and no one discovering them for years. In this case, identical twin brothers in Chattanooga found dead in their home. Judging from their mummified bodies, authorities believe they died back in 2011! We'll have the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

In Houston, a woman is on trial for killing her boyfriend. Prosecutors say she stabbed the man 25 times with her stiletto heel!

On a much brighter note today, a Florida hospital is giving sick babies a loving touch to help soften their stay in the hospital. It's all thanks to a team of volunteer "baby cuddlers."

Plus, many little girls dream of being a princess. Today we'll tell you about a four-year-old fighting leukemia who got to be one for a day.

And a big day for McNeese seniors – it's GradFest – and as they gear up for graduation, we talk to them about their futures.

Ben tells me we can expect more clouds today with a high in the upper 70s by this afternoon. Tomorrow should be just as warm and muggy with some showers developing. How much rain can we expect? And will those chances increase as we get closer to the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.