Sign threatening to poison animals in Ragley raises concern for pet safety

Pet owners in a Ragley neighborhood are concerned after a sign was posted in their neighborhood threatening to poison animals.

The sign was recently posted by a homeowner near a stop sign on Clifford Felice Rd. warning residents to "contain your animals" and threatening to poison trash to prevent those animals from digging through her garbage.

"We drove down there, and we had seen the sign was posted that she was going to start poisoning her trash if we didn't contain our animals," said concerned resident Ramona Edwards.

The message caused negative feedback from neighbors and even received a written response posted right underneath the original sign saying "We in the country love our animals. The raccoons, possums and other wildlife can't read your hateful sign."

Edwards, who owns several dogs and cats, says the sign was insensitive and believes animal cruelty is not a joke.

"It angers me," said Edwards. "It makes me want to speak up, wants me to do something to make other people recognize this in our neighborhood. We love our animals, we love our wildlife, and we just want them to be safe."

The incident raised questions in terms of how the Beauregard Parish Animal Control handles issues like this.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office works in connection with animal control and says poisoning trash is not recommended to help animals stay away from trash cans.

Sheriff Ricky Moses says investing in proper trash cans and calling animal control when needed is the best way for investigators to help keep residents and their animals safe.

"They roam, and they (get) into people's trash," said Moses. "It's a very common complaint that we get. They need to call us, and we'll conduct an investigation to see if we can determine if there's any merit to the sign that was there."

The neighbor responsible for posting the sign confirms she did not poison her trash and claims she was simply aggravated.

Sheriff Moses says the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has a contract with the police jury to work with animal control and says the parish has designated animal control investigators to handle these types of cases.

