Kindergartner falls victim to cyber bullying

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for KPLC 7 News@Noon.

We'll have new details in a homicide reported over the weekend in DeRidder. A woman was found dead inside a home, and today authorities say her boyfriend is facing charges in her death. Look for more at noon, and you can read more now HERE.

If you've seen the movie "Bernie" starring Jack Black, you know it's a case of art imitating life. Does the movie now impact the case of the real Bernie Tiede?

Plus, 9-1-1 dispatchers hear a lot of strange things. In this case, a call came in with a dog panting on the line. We'll have the story of "Sophie" the Japanese Chin's "non-emergency."

You may also wish to check out a story that's going viral from one of our sister stations. A South Carolina family is outraged after they say an online social media post led to their kindergartner becoming a victim of cyber bullying. More on that story is available HERE.

Ben tells me our temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. We'll have sunny skies and a warm southerly breeze. Clouds will come in this evening with a bit more humidity. Will our rain chances return? Check out Ben's live, local weather forecast at noon, or you can get the latest HERE.

