Kindergartner falls victim to cyber bullying

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for KPLC 7 News@Noon.

We'll have new details in a homicide reported over the weekend in DeRidder. A woman was found dead inside a home, and today authorities say her boyfriend is facing charges in her death. Look for more at noon, and you can read more now HERE.

If you've seen the movie "Bernie" starring Jack Black, you know it's a case of art imitating life. Does the movie now impact the case of the real Bernie Tiede?

Plus, 9-1-1 dispatchers hear a lot of strange things. In this case, a call came in with a dog panting on the line. We'll have the story of "Sophie" the Japanese Chin's "non-emergency."

You may also wish to check out a story that's going viral from one of our sister stations. A South Carolina family is outraged after they say an online social media post led to their kindergartner becoming a victim of cyber bullying. More on that story is available HERE.

Ben tells me our temperatures will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. We'll have sunny skies and a warm southerly breeze. Clouds will come in this evening with a bit more humidity. Will our rain chances return? Check out Ben's live, local weather forecast at noon, or you can get the latest HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

