Ladies perfect southern charm at Lake Area Medical Center Healthy Woman event

Lake Area ladies put on their best hat and heels as they enjoyed a girl's day out and perfected their southern charm at the Lake Area Medical Center's ‘Healthy Woman' event.

"It really brings out a lot of ladies together," said attendee Alisha Hoosier of Lake Charles. "It's something new and exciting and everyone should experience it."

The event, entitled "Southern Charm on the Avenue," is one the Lake Area Medical Center's signature events of the year designed to help promote a healthy lifestyle for local women.

The event was complete with fine dining and sophisticated class provided by Treasures of Marilyn's catering facility on 5th avenue in Lake Charles. Lake Area Medical Center's Director of Marketing Lisa Guerrero says the event was more simply learning about table manners.

"It's to get some really business and social etiquette skills," said Guerrero, who dazzled in a white and coral outfit and pearls. "It's also so much fun to get all dressed up and dolled up with our hats and heels and dresses."

Etiquette expert and founder of the Etiquette School of the Commonwealth in Virginia Karen Bowles provided step-by-step dinner tips including how to properly cut your meal, the importance of sending thank you cards and understanding appropriate attire.

"Having good manners and knowing proper etiquette gives us confidence," said Bowles, who was visiting Louisiana for the first time. "It'll give you the confidence to know what to do when you're at a fancy dinner or even just at the table at a restaurant or in your home, but the most important thing is I want them to have fun and gain a little confidence that comes along with knowledge."

Healthy Woman is a free community resource provided by the Lake Area Medical Center. Healthy woman offers free bi-monthly seminars that cover a wide range of subjects including women's health issues, stress management, cooking and more.

