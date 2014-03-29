McNeese State to hold first scrimmage of the spring at 3 p.m. on Saturday

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese State football fans will get a chance to see the Cowboys in live action for the first time this spring on Saturday when the team holds the first of three scrimmages of the spring.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will get underway at approximately 3 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium.

The Cowboys, 10-3 a season ago, return a good portion of last year's squad that finished the season 6-1 in Southland Conference play and advanced to the second round of the FCS Division I playoffs. A total of 16 players with starting experience return along with 49 letterwinners.

The scrimmage is expected to get in about 100 plays and will include offense vs. defense work, different field position scenarios, red zone situations, third down work, and all phases of the kicking game.

The first and second team offenses and defenses will rotate players from one unit to the other as the scrimmage proceeds.

McNeese will hold its second scrimmage on April 5 at 9:45 a.m. and will conclude spring drills with the annual spring game on April 12 at 1 p.m.