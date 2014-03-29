LSU Football Wraps Up Busy Week with Scrimmage - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSU Football Wraps Up Busy Week with Scrimmage

By LSU SID Michael Bonnette

BATON ROUGE – LSU will wrap up what has been a busy week for the program on Saturday afternoon when head coach Les Miles puts the Tigers through their second full-scale scrimmage of spring practice here at 3 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

 

Saturday's scrimmage will mark workout No. 11 of spring drills for the Tigers as LSU has just one week remaining of spring practice. LSU concludes spring practice on Saturday, April 5 when the Tigers have the annual National L Club Spring Game at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

 

Saturday's scrimmage also serves as the conclusion of the LSU Football Coaches Clinic as the Tiger coaching staff welcomed nearly 750 high school coaches to campus this week. This year's coaches clinic featured keynote speaker Ray Lewis along with New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, Oakland Raiders Special Team Coordinator Bobby April and quarterback coach specialist George Whitfield.

 

"This has been a great week for our program," Miles said. "We had two really good practices leading up to tomorrow's scrimmage and our coaches clinic has been outstanding. We were fortunate to put together a great lineup of speakers this year and the turnout and response from the high school coaching community has been great."

 

LSU will use its second full scrimmage to focus on first and third-down situations from the +25-yard line, the minus-30-yard line and midfield, while also working in all phases of special teams. The scrimmage is expected to be right at 100 plays and will feature 1s vs. 1s for a majority of the day.

 

"We've had a productive spring up to this point," Miles said. "I want to continue to see improvement on offense, defense and special teams. We are developing depth at all positions and I'm looking forward to see what steps we have taken since the last time we scrimmaged."

 

Next week, the Tigers will practice on Tuesday and Thursday before holding the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. Admission to the spring game is free and it will be one of five sporting events hosted on campus next Saturday. LSU invites fans out early next week to take part in the Rock n' Roar Block Party on North Stadium Drive both before and after the spring game. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly