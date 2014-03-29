LSU Football Wraps Up Busy Week with Scrimmage

By LSU SID Michael Bonnette

BATON ROUGE – LSU will wrap up what has been a busy week for the program on Saturday afternoon when head coach Les Miles puts the Tigers through their second full-scale scrimmage of spring practice here at 3 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Saturday's scrimmage will mark workout No. 11 of spring drills for the Tigers as LSU has just one week remaining of spring practice. LSU concludes spring practice on Saturday, April 5 when the Tigers have the annual National L Club Spring Game at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Saturday's scrimmage also serves as the conclusion of the LSU Football Coaches Clinic as the Tiger coaching staff welcomed nearly 750 high school coaches to campus this week. This year's coaches clinic featured keynote speaker Ray Lewis along with New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, Oakland Raiders Special Team Coordinator Bobby April and quarterback coach specialist George Whitfield.

"This has been a great week for our program," Miles said. "We had two really good practices leading up to tomorrow's scrimmage and our coaches clinic has been outstanding. We were fortunate to put together a great lineup of speakers this year and the turnout and response from the high school coaching community has been great."

LSU will use its second full scrimmage to focus on first and third-down situations from the +25-yard line, the minus-30-yard line and midfield, while also working in all phases of special teams. The scrimmage is expected to be right at 100 plays and will feature 1s vs. 1s for a majority of the day.

"We've had a productive spring up to this point," Miles said. "I want to continue to see improvement on offense, defense and special teams. We are developing depth at all positions and I'm looking forward to see what steps we have taken since the last time we scrimmaged."

Next week, the Tigers will practice on Tuesday and Thursday before holding the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. Admission to the spring game is free and it will be one of five sporting events hosted on campus next Saturday. LSU invites fans out early next week to take part in the Rock n' Roar Block Party on North Stadium Drive both before and after the spring game.