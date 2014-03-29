Thunderstorms Postpone Friday Night Baseball Game as McNeese Leads Lamar, 7-4, in Fifth Inning

BEAUMONT, Texas – The McNeese State baseball team used a three-run fifth inning to gain back the lead over Lamar Friday night before thunderstorms in the Beaumont area forced the teams to postpone the game until Saturday afternoon.

The game will continue at 1 p.m. in the bottom of the fifth with Lamar batting on an 0-1 count with a runner on base.

Both of Saturday's games can be heard on Cajun Radio-1470 AM in Lake Charles and online at cajunradio.com. Bruce Merchant will provide the radio broadcast. Stats will be available through the McNeeseSports.com website on the baseball schedule page.

Designated hitter Lucas Quary leads the McNeese offense in the game, hitting 3-for-3, along with a home run and two scored runs.

Lamar wasted no time getting on the board as shortstop Sam Bumpers sent a leadoff home run over the left field wall to give the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage early in the bottom of the first.

Designated hitter Lucas Quary responded with a tater of his own in the top of the second as he sent a two-run home run over the wall to give McNeese the 2-1 lead. The bomb was Quary's third of the season.

An RBI-double from Bumpers in the bottom of the inning plated a run that would tie the ballgame at two runs apiece. The Cowboys worked out of a jam later in the inning as the Cardinals could not take advantage of a two-out bases loaded. A pop up to the catcher would end the inning for the home team.

The Cowboys scored the go-ahead run in the third inning as first baseman Chayse Marion sent a sacrifice fly into right field allowing Matt Williams to score from third. Later in the inning, Jackson Gooch found home plate as he slid under a Lamar tag following a wild pitch to score the fourth run for McNeese for a two-run lead.

Lamar's Bumpers sent an almost replay-like leadoff homer over the left field side of the park in the bottom of the fourth to cut the McNeese lead to a one-run score.

First baseman Kyle Markum sent an RBI-single up the middle with two outs to tie the ballgame up for the second time of the night with a 4-4 score. The Cardinals failed to send another runner in scoring position home as the Cowboys used a double play to end the inning,

McNeese used a three-run outing in the fifth as Lloyd, Quary and Gordy recorded an RBI each to regain a 7-4 lead over Lamar. Lloyd led off the scoring with a double to left center sending in Gooch to score while Quary's left field single sent in Lloyd to score. Gordy's sacrifice bunt allowed Quary to score for the seventh Cowboys run of the game.