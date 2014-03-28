CNG station coming to Leesville

A Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station is coming to the City of Leesville. The $1.2 million project has big impacts for Leesville and the Town of Hornbeck.

Two major announcements came from the Mayor's of Leesville and Hornbeck Friday afternoon.

The first is that a compressed natural gas station is coming to the City of Leesville.

"We think it's going to be a huge impact for our city. It's going to offer the alternative fuel source which we consider a fuel source for the future," said Leesville's Mayor Robert Rose.

And officials say they chose the spot off Highway 171 because it's a prime location.

While officials say construction is in the distant future, they have already made a purchase.

"Naturally we're excited that we got to purchase the land because that's the first hurdle to get over," said Hornbeck Mayor Clarence Beebe.

A rendering of what the CNG station could look like was shown at the press conference. While similar to a fuel gas station, not all vehicles can use it.

Paul Miller, the Assistant Director of Energy with DPNR explains, "CNG vehicles have special equipment so it's not your regular car so you buying one or you buying a truck would be different from a conventional car."

While officials say CNG vehicles are more expensive, there are certain tax credits. And, when filling up, it's cheaper.

"The Town of Hornbeck is driving one of these trucks and has been for nine months. The savings of this truck over its twin brother, if you will, is 50%," said Mayor Beebe.

And it's a great cost-savings to the city, which plans to begin switching to natural gas vehicles.

"The city intends to convert all of its fleet that it can, there's certain pieces of equipment that don't lend themselves to it, such as bulldozers, and that sort of thing, but trucks, cars, everything, we can covert over time we will convert," explained Mayor Rose.

The second announcement is that the Town of Hornbeck signed a franchise agreement with the City of Leesville and is now selling natural gas to the asphalt plant.

"And they've been using fuel oil which is very dirty, very expensive, so environmentally it's a much better fuel to use," added Mayor Rose.

Not to mention, it will save the company money and provide a revenue source for Leesville and Hornbeck.

Officials say because they're using a homegrown fuel source, it doesn't get any better economically than that.

For more information on the CNG station: http://www.cngnow.com/Pages/information.aspx

