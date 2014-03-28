Athletes shine at Southwest Louisiana Special Olympics

Hundreds of athletes, volunteers and sponsors filled Sulphur High School's football field for the Southwest Louisiana Special Olympics Spring Games.

"It's just amazing to be able to be a part of it," said volunteer Mary Beth Sonnier. "To be able to see them so excited about something and for us to be their cheerleaders, it's really cool."

The athletes were mainly students participating from various schools including those in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jeff Davis and Allen Parishes and star athletes didn't go unnoticed.

"I feel happy and great," said first time Athlete of the Year winner for Jeff Davis Parish Jessie Bonnette. "They asked me to do the torch for the first time and it was all God. I felt God on me at all times."

But it was one athlete's drive and determination that allowed him to take on several games and managed to win the hearts of those watching.

"I don't like to lose," said 20-year-old participant Kirby Oertling. "I definitely like to show some sportsmanship around other people I'm going against. It shows what I am and my heart and I love doing this every year. That's what got me to who I am."

The games were held with the help of the Lousiana Special Olympics organization and local sponsors.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.