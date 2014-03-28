Phelps reborn! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Phelps reborn!

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

The former Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy is being reborn. We've just received confirmation that it will re-open as a transitional work program for non-violent offenders. What does this mean for the community rocked by the closure in 2012? KPLC's Gerron Jordan is in DeQuincy for the announcement, so look for that story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Meanwhile, there's another big economic development in Vernon Parish. That's happening at noon, and we'll bring it to you live as KPLC's Erica Bivens covers that story.

Also today, could it be the future of security for companies? It's a robot that can operate and supervise an entire building, and it doesn't need a remote control.

Plus, meet a Baton Rouge teen who's paying it forward by organizing other teens who read to the elderly.

Ben tells me we can expect the clouds to hang around and the muggy conditions to persist today.  We're also not done with rain and storms. What can we expect tonight and over the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, or you can get the latest HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

