Student privacy bill advances to House

Is there a breach in student privacy? Some parents are saying schools and the state don't have the right to give away student's information.

Some lawmakers are now backing up that claim when the student privacy bill recently advanced from committee to the full House.

In Calcasieu Parish, district officials said they support the proposed new restrictions.

"For the last 10 years there's always been a lot of concern amongst parents and employees, because it's also the identifier for when we send employer information to the state," said Jim Crawford, Director of Management Information Services for Calcasieu Parish School Board.

House Bill 946 could change the way students are identified.

"At the state level there has to be some type of unique identifier so you know this kid has passed the 4th grade exam, or has taken the ACT exam and different things like that," said Crawford.

Currently, the state uses a student's social security number to identify a student. If the bill passes, a new system would be developed that gives different identifying numbers to students.

"It's not just something we're thinking of, there are a lot of other states that has a state identifier that's not the social security number," said Crawford.

And Calcasieu Parish is already one step ahead of the state.

"We use a locally ID system for the student ID, said Crawford. "It's not linked to the social security number.

But district officials said whether socials will stay or go in the state, Calcasieu Parish keeps student's information safe.

"We only give access to student information as it pertains to a job function, so it's not like anyone in the school can go and see any information on a student," said Crawford.

For more information on the bill, click here.

Copyright KPLC 2014. All rights reserved.