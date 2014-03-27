LDWF agents issue 16 turkey hunting violation citations

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have issued 16 citations for turkey hunting violations during the opening weekend of the 2014 hunting season.

The citations span 11 cases in West Feliciana, Jackson, Vernon, Natchitoches and Tangipahoa parishes.

The following individuals were cited:

Mark Granger, 54, of Hackberry. He is charged with failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations on March 22 in Vernon Parish.

Jerry Green, 44, of Slagle. He is charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area and not possessing turkey tags on March 22 in Vernon Parish.

Brock Herring, 29, of Camden, Ark. He is charged with hunting turkeys with an unplugged gun on March 22 in Claiborne Parish.

Jim Bailey, 73; Mathew Lenard, 37; Jimmy Lenard, 67, and Harvey Stover, 56; all of West Monroe. They are charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area on March 22 in Jackson Parish.

Frank Gonzales, 58, of St. Francisville. He is charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area on March 22 in West Feliciana Parish.

Baylor Blanchard, 21, of Amite; Russel Thompson, III, 32, of Amite; and John Bel, 20, of Arcolo. They are charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area in Tangipahoa Parish on March 23.

Agents also cited Bel for hunting without a basic hunting license, without a big game license, without a turkey stamp and failing to comply with turkey tag requirements.

"According to the 2014 Turkey Regulations pamphlet, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area," said the LDWF in a news release. "Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area."

"Hunters are also required to possess Louisiana basic hunting and big game licenses, Louisiana wild turkey permit and turkey tags. In addition, shotguns capable of holding over three shells must be plugged with a one piece filler," said the LDWF.



Hunting turkeys over a baited area and hunting without an unplugged gun each bring a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense.

Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

Not possessing a basic hunting license, big game license and turkey stamp brings a $50 fine and up to 15 days in jail for each offense.

For more information, contact Adam Einck at 225-765-2465 or aeinck@wlf.la.gov.