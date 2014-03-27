LDWF agents issue 16 turkey hunting violation citations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LDWF agents issue 16 turkey hunting violation citations

(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries) (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have issued 16 citations for turkey hunting violations during the opening weekend of the 2014 hunting season.

The citations span 11 cases in West Feliciana, Jackson, Vernon, Natchitoches and Tangipahoa parishes.

The following individuals were cited:

Mark Granger, 54, of Hackberry. He is charged with failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations on March 22 in Vernon Parish.

Jerry Green, 44, of Slagle. He is charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area and not possessing turkey tags on March 22 in Vernon Parish.

Brock Herring, 29, of Camden, Ark. He is charged with hunting turkeys with an unplugged gun on March 22 in Claiborne Parish.

Jim Bailey, 73; Mathew Lenard, 37; Jimmy Lenard, 67, and Harvey Stover, 56; all of West Monroe. They are charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area on March 22 in Jackson Parish.

Frank Gonzales, 58, of St. Francisville. He is charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area on March 22 in West Feliciana Parish.

Baylor Blanchard, 21, of Amite; Russel Thompson, III, 32, of Amite; and John Bel, 20, of Arcolo. They are charged with hunting turkeys over a baited area in Tangipahoa Parish on March 23. 

Agents also cited Bel for hunting without a basic hunting license, without a big game license, without a turkey stamp and failing to comply with turkey tag requirements.

"According to the 2014 Turkey Regulations pamphlet, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area," said the LDWF in a news release. "Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area."

"Hunters are also required to possess Louisiana basic hunting and big game licenses, Louisiana wild turkey permit and turkey tags. In addition, shotguns capable of holding over three shells must be plugged with a one piece filler," said the LDWF.

Hunting turkeys over a baited area and hunting without an unplugged gun each bring a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. 

Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. 

Not possessing a basic hunting license, big game license and turkey stamp brings a $50 fine and up to 15 days in jail for each offense.

For more information, contact Adam Einck at 225-765-2465 or aeinck@wlf.la.gov.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly