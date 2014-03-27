Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 30-April 5

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following programs for March 30 to April 5:

Note: All branches of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be closed for Staff Development Day on Friday, April 4.

Materials may be dropped off in the Book Drop boxes located at each branch. Items can be renewed online at www.calcasieulibrary.org and clicking on the My Account icon at the top of the page.

Patrons can also renew items by calling 437-4153 or toll free at 1-800-240-0212, and following the directions you hear. A library card number and PIN number will be needed for both.





Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

2012 National Geographic Adventurer-Jennifer Pharr Davis: 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 30. Author, speaker, and three time Appalachian Trail thu-hike, Jennifer Pharr Davis, will present her inspiring story of adventure, hardship, pain, and triumph.

Easy Yoga: 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 31. Linda Kleinschmidt will instruct attendees on the basics of yoga. Please bring a yoga mat or towel and wear comfortable clothes and shoes that can be left at the door.

Tech Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 1. Library staff will provide assistance to those who have questions about their digital devices, including eReaders, tablets, smart phones, and more.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 1. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Build Your First Website: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 2. This four week course will guide attendees on the steps to building a functional website. Web designer, Nick Villaume, will instruct. WEEK ONE - Review of tools that will be used and overview of how the Internet works. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 3. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 3. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 5. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 3:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Spring Organizing: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 3. Adults will make desk items and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 31. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Adult Book Discussion: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. Adults will discuss "Suspect" by Robert Crais.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. Adults will discuss "Fair and Tender Ladies" by Lee Smith.

Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110

Tidbits of History-Jewish History in SLWA: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 1. Diane McCarthy will present a history of the Jewish people in SWLA, including Temple Sinai.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Free Legal Advice: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. Attorneys from the SWLA Bar Foundation will meet with attendees who have legal questions on an individual, first come first served basis.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 31. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 2. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Emoticon Contest: During branch hours through March 31. Log on to www.calcasieulibrary.org and vote for your favorite photo/emoticon. Contact (337) 721-7121 for more information.

Tech Teens: 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 31. Teens who love technology will explore trending technological developments. Registration is required.

Gamer's Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, April 3. Teens who love game playing and creating will test their abilities with other gamers. Registration is required.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

T-shirt Remake: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. Teens (grades 6-12) will listen to a book talk, make a pillow from an old t-shirt, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Wii Wednesdays: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 2. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 2.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 31.

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler.

The Discovery Dome: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 5. The Houston Museum of Natural Science will have a portable planetarium set up in the library that will offer a state-of-the-art visual learning experience. Various movies will be shown and each runs about 30-40 minutes.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 2.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 2.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 3.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 2.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 3.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 2.

Ravenous Readers Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 3. the book club will discuss "Sarah, Plain and Tall" by Patricia MacLachlan. The next selection, "A Year Down Yonder," will be handed out.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

April Fools: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk and create an April Fools book craft. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 3.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 31.

Lego Mania and Games: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 5. Children will build with Lego bricks that are provided by the library. Games will also be available to play with.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 3.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.