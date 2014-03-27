Children's Museum announces April events

The following is a news release from the Children's Museum:

The Children's Museum has announced the following events for the month of April:

Friday, April 4: Swirl'n Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and experiment with exciting designs using our Swirl'n Spin art machine!

Friday, April 11: Finger Paint Fun

Get creative with finger paint in the ArtSpace from 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12: Celebrate 26 Years

Can you believe the Children's Museum has been open for 26 years! Come celebrate our birthday with us! At 10:30 a.m., "Chico" the Clown will entertain and delight children of all ages. At 11:30 a.m., Sasol's Rebecca Sanders will answer all your questions involving density as well as perform practical demonstrations in "To Float, or Not to Float? That is the Question!" After the program, cake and refreshments will be served. Before you leave you can stop by the ArtSpace from 1-3 p.m. and make a paper plate jellyfish.

Friday, April 18: Members Only Easter Egg Hunt

The museum will be closed to the general public and open to members only for the Members Easter Egg Hunt! Don't forget your Easter basket! This year we will be dying eggs with shaving cream!! There will be also face painting! Cookies and refreshments will be served. The fun begins at 10 a.m.

Spring Break Activities: Monday, April 21- Friday, April 25

Monday, April 21: Kids in the Garden

Do you have a green thumb? At 11 a.m., Daniel Chimeno of Greengate will talk to the kids about gardening and help them plant a flower to bring home!

At 12 p.m., kids can paint and decorate a paper plate flower with tissue paper!

Tuesday, April 22: MAD HATTER Science

In celebration of EARTH DAY 2014 the MAD HATTER Science program will feature different types of plastics and the value of recycling. Learn about polymer structures and the recycling of plastics. The program begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children ages 4-8. Presenter will be Ms. Joan Vallee, retired McNeese chemistry professor.

Tuesday, April 22: Spring Placemats

Weave a spring placemat for your table at home. The workshop begins at 12 p.m. and is limited to 18 children.

Wednesday, April 23: Story Time with Leif Pedersen

Local author Leif Pedersen will read and sign his book "The Adventures of the Swamp Kids, the Missing Chord" at 11 a.m.

Following the program at 12 p.m., children can decorate a giant guitar. Class is limited to 20 children.

Thursday, April 24: Cupcake Bank Workshop

Paint a ceramic cupcake bank during this new ArtSpace Workshop. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, April 25: Pasta Necklace Fun

Make your own pasta necklace in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 25: Spring Art Walk

The Children's Museum is featuring local McNeese Art students: Alex Hoffpauir, Victoria Ridgway, Anna Sprigg, Joseph Racca, Nicole Hudson, Jennifer Hunsicker, Elizabeth Broussard and Alexandra Landry in our gallery on the third floor. Free gallery admission from 5-8:30 p.m. Regular museum exhibits will be closed.

The Children's Museum is located at 327 Broad Street downtown Lake Charles. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults.

Call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org for more information.

