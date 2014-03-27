Bad gas? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bad gas?

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will be in our studio to discuss Citizens Property Insurance rebates available to homeowners. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go unclaimed, because people are not aware of these rebates. We'll also discuss those $40 refund checks from Citizens – are they for real?

Some Baton Rouge drivers are reporting their vehicles are shaking and running louder than usual, and now car dealers and a major oil company are investigating complaints of bad gas. We'll have that at noon, and you can read more about it HERE.

Also today, we'll tell you about an event coming up in New Iberia. Hundreds of barrel runners will compete in the "Barreling for a Cure" competition, including a 12-year-old competitor from Welsh.

Plus, the great ape escape: how a couple of orangutans got out of their pens at the Indianapolis Zoo to play hide and seek.

Ben tells me we should expect showers and thunderstorms today, with some of those storms bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to our area. We'll likely see that continue through the evening, but what about tomorrow and the weekend? Tune in to Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers, and you can get the latest updates HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

