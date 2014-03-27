Good morning!

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon will be in our studio to discuss Citizens Property Insurance rebates available to homeowners. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go unclaimed, because people are not aware of these rebates. We'll also discuss those $40 refund checks from Citizens – are they for real?

Some Baton Rouge drivers are reporting their vehicles are shaking and running louder than usual, and now car dealers and a major oil company are investigating complaints of bad gas. We'll have that at noon, and you can read more about it HERE.

Also today, we'll tell you about an event coming up in New Iberia. Hundreds of barrel runners will compete in the "Barreling for a Cure" competition, including a 12-year-old competitor from Welsh.

Plus, the great ape escape: how a couple of orangutans got out of their pens at the Indianapolis Zoo to play hide and seek.

Ben tells me we should expect showers and thunderstorms today, with some of those storms bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to our area. We'll likely see that continue through the evening, but what about tomorrow and the weekend?



