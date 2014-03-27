McNeese Football Receives Special Visit From Japanese Coach

Football is known as America's game. Created and made popular right here in the USA. But we're not the only ones with a passion for the sport.

Meet Kazuki Omura. He's an assistant head coach for Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan

He's in Lake Charles this week, studying the Cowboys and visiting a good pal of his, Pokes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry.

Football is a growing sport in japan, with over 100 collegiate teams and 24 division one schools.

While Omura says he's picking up all he can while at McNeese, Guidry says the Japan game isn't far behind our own.