Preparing for PARCC exam brings concerns

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

This week starts the pilot PARCC exam for students in Louisiana.

Students are trying out the all-online test for the first time.

And for Jeff Davis Parish, there are still concerns with the exam that accompanies Common Core.

"Things in algebra that were taught in ninth grade are now going to be taught in the seventh and eighth grade," said superintendent Brian LeJeune. "Things that were taught in the fifth grade are now moving down to the third grade."

LeJeune said with Common Core and PARCC, it's a fast transition. The superintendent said slowing down the implementation is best.

"Everybody has a concern that students may know the answer, but can't get it in the computer right so they miss the question," LeJeune said. "Is that fair to the student?"

A part of a teacher's evaluation is also determined by the PARCC exam or his/her students.

"Are they really measuring what a student really knows and is it a fair measure, because that's what the teacher's evaluation will be based on," LeJeune said.

Along with other concerns, LeJeune said it will cost millions of dollars for the right technology to take the test.

"It will cost to get the additional technology to do that and that's a big concern," LeJeune said. "We don't get technology funds from the state, we have to generate our own."

LeJeune said even if the implementation of the test does not slow down, school board officials plan to be ready for PARCC no matter what.

District officials said the field test will help to see what is needed for the official test next year.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

