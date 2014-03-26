Preparing for PARCC exam brings concerns

This week starts the pilot PARCC exam for students in Louisiana.

Students are trying out the all-online test for the first time.

And for Jeff Davis Parish, there are still concerns with the exam that accompanies Common Core.

"Things in algebra that were taught in ninth grade are now going to be taught in the seventh and eighth grade," said superintendent Brian LeJeune. "Things that were taught in the fifth grade are now moving down to the third grade."

LeJeune said with Common Core and PARCC, it's a fast transition. The superintendent said slowing down the implementation is best.

"Everybody has a concern that students may know the answer, but can't get it in the computer right so they miss the question," LeJeune said. "Is that fair to the student?"

A part of a teacher's evaluation is also determined by the PARCC exam or his/her students.

"Are they really measuring what a student really knows and is it a fair measure, because that's what the teacher's evaluation will be based on," LeJeune said.

Along with other concerns, LeJeune said it will cost millions of dollars for the right technology to take the test.

"It will cost to get the additional technology to do that and that's a big concern," LeJeune said. "We don't get technology funds from the state, we have to generate our own."

LeJeune said even if the implementation of the test does not slow down, school board officials plan to be ready for PARCC no matter what.

District officials said the field test will help to see what is needed for the official test next year.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.