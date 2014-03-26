Hometown Patriot: Deven Domingue

At just 21 years of age, Deven Domingue is already returning from a six-month deployment in Southeast Asia. The Sulphur Native turned Airman is this week's Hometown Patriot.

A homecoming complete with fire trucks and a giant American flag was what greeted Domingue Wednesday afternoon, along with loved ones and a giant American flag.

"This is awesome. I'm so blessed to be in such a patriotic place, that's for sure. But the flag is definitely amazing," said Deven Domingue, an E3 in the U.S. Air Force.

Domingue is returning from overseas where he spent the last six months.

"I've been in Southeast Asia, I was deployed there and it was an awesome experience," explained Domingue.

But for his parents, it was a different experience.

It's tough worrying about him, making sure he's safe, just miss him a lot," said Mark McClelland, Deven's father.

While it's been six months since they've seen him, they predicted his reaction to seeing the display, which was pretty much spot on.

"I had no idea," said Domingue.

What Domingue did know, was that he wanted to join the Air Force, right after graduating from Sulphur High.

"I knew that I wanted to join throughout high school and I joined as quickly as I could," said Domingue.

Domingue is now an Airman in the medical field.

And while Deven's only home for five days he plans to make the most of his time by spending it with friends and family.

After that, it's back to his home station.

"I'll be going back to my clinic; I work in a little medical clinic in Arkansas. So, I'll just be hanging out over there," said Domingue.

While he's been in the U.S. Air Force for just a few years, his parents say they're very proud.

And what's Domingue's favorite thing about being in the military?

"Oh man that's a hard one. I love the fact that I get to serve my country and its awesome knowing there are people that appreciate everything we do," said Domingue.

Domingue's father is a firefighter, so he arranged the whole set-up with the fire trucks and ladders.

Firefighters, who came from both Carlyss and Sulphur, say they were happy to help.

