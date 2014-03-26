Deaf dog learns sign language - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Deaf dog learns sign language

(Source: KHGI) (Source: KHGI)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

The father of the 13-year-old child at the center of a high-profile cruelty to a juvenile case in Lake Charles has been sentenced. Murry Day will serve three years in prison plus probation. In November, Jaime Day was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. We'll have more on this case at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Two Jennings men have been indicted in connection with the New Year's Eve death of Ruston Reed. Reed's body was found lying in a roadway. Keagon Drew Reon and Jules Patrick Batiste remain jailed.

Also today, a Baton Rouge teen is reaching for the stars – literally! At age 13, this future astronaut is already an advisor for NASA.

Plus, it's a rare problem for an animal shelter – trying to communicate with two deaf dogs. As we'll show you, for one pit bull mix, it means learning sign language!

Ben tells me we can expect to see more clouds today, and the humidity will also increase by this afternoon. By this evening we may see some isolated showers, but we can expect more rain tomorrow. Just how much? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer, and you can get the latest HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.

