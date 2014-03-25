Superintendent Search Committee irons out details - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Superintendent Search Committee irons out details

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board held three evenings Tuesday.

The first was a Special Called meeting that approved the company ‘Patriot' to take over the Sam Houston Field house Project.

In the second meeting, the Administrative and Personnel Committee voted to change the way Out of Zone requests are handled, so they're approved only when children are changing schools, rather than every year.

The A&P Committee also banned the use of e-cigarettes on school grounds.

The third meeting was the Superintendent Search Committee, which continued fine tuning details from interview and voting protocols to consideration of an employment referral agency.

On Tuesday, the Superintendent Search Committee voted on a number of items, as they continue ironing out the details on how to go about selecting a new superintendent.

Since the application posting went online March 12th, one application was submitted.

"But that's premature. The application deadline is May 1, and I'm sure that we'll have plenty of applications for this job," said R.L. Webb, Superintendent Search Committee Chair.

But the low application turnout doesn't mean people aren't interested.

Pointing to a map, Webb explains that it shows, "The number of hits that we had on our website to look at the superintendent application."

390 hits came from Louisiana, 20 from Texas. Multiple states also join the list. But committee members also discussed various interview protocols, which opened up debate.

Eventually they got to the voting protocol for the finalists.

"When we get it down to a certain number of candidates, three, four, five, whatever, then those candidates will be put on a list and each board member will vote for one less than the number of candidates. And the candidate that receives the least votes will be out," explained Webb.

That process will continue until two candidates are left.

"And then each board member will get one vote. And the one that gets eight votes will be the new superintendent," added Webb.

And finally the search committee considered whether or not they should use an employment referral agency.

While some felt it was a good idea, Webb says the committee decided, "We had enough resources out there that they did not need to pay the expenses for a recruiting agency."

Overall, Webb says it was a good meeting and they're progressing on-schedule.

The Superintendent Search Committee isn't scheduled to meet again until April.

For more information on today's meetings: http://www.kplctv.com/story/25072766/cpsb-holds-three-meetings-tuesday

