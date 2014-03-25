CPSB holds three meetings Tuesday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB holds three meetings Tuesday

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board held three meetings Tuesday afternoon.

Up first was a Special Called meeting dealing with the Sam Houston Fieldhouse Project. Tuesday, members approved a Surety Takeover Agreement and Conditions for Limited Release of Surety regarding that project.

In October, the CPSB terminated the contract of Troy Andrew Frick – the contractor who defaulted working on the new field house. Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer for the CPSB, Karl Bruchhaus, announced the company Patriot would be taking over.

Bruchhaus says the company is not local but it won't cost them any additional monies to finish the project. They did not discuss a new completion date.

The second meeting held Tuesday was the Administrative and Personnel Committee. Members considered three policy updates.

The first policy changes Out of Zone requests to be approved when students change schools, rather than every year. For example, Pre-K to Kindergarten, Elementary School to Middle School and Middle School to High School.

The second and third policy changes ban electronic cigarettes and similar devices on school grounds.

Committee members approved all three changes to CPSB policies.

KPLC's Erica Bivens will have details on today's third meeting, with the Superintendent Search Committee, on Nightcast.  

