McNeese's Jamie Allred Named SLC Pitcher of the Week

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

FRISCO, Texas-- Sophomore Jamie Allred has been named this week's Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. The weekly honor is Allred's third of the season.

The native of Hallsville, Texas, led McNeese in the circle over the weekend in its first Southland Conference series sweep of the season over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Allred posted a 2-0 record with a 0.51 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched and recorded 14 strikeouts.

Allred opened the series with a 6-1 complete game victory and ended the series with a 9-4 win on Sunday to improve to 13-4 on the season.