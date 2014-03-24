Beauregard Parish rabies clinics set for April 5, 12

The Beauregard Parish Health Unit and local veterinarians will host the parish's annual rabies clinics on two Saturdays: April 5 and 12.

The vaccination, rabies tag and certificate are $8 for dogs and cats. For more information, contact 337-463-2838 or jodyque@suddenlinkmail.com.

The doctors will be located at the following sites throughout the morning of April 5:

Dr. Sally Coco – 8-10 a.m. at Westside Veterinary Clinic, 3476 U.S. 190, DeRidder.

Dr. Bert Coco – 8-8:45 a.m. at Junction Grocery, 8460 U.S. 190, Merryville; 9-9:45 a.m. at the Merryville Community Center.

The doctors will be located at the following sites throughout the morning of April 12:

Dr. G.J. Abdalla – 8 a.m.-noon at Beauregard Veterinary Clinic, 3014 La. 171 South, DeRidder. For more, call 337-463-2001.

Dr. Catherine White – 9-9:45 a.m. at Foreman's Meat Market, 8236 La. 113, Dry Creek; 10-10:30 a.m. at Brewer's Grocery, 4790 La. 394 DeRidder; 10:45 a.m.-noon at Paws and Claws Animal Hospital, 2243 La. 171, DeRidder. For more, call 337-463-2838.

Dr. Ted Hoerner – 8 a.m.-noon at Hoerner Veterinary Hospital, 1625 N. Pine St., DeRidder; 8-9:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 16816 La. 171, Ragley; 10-11:30 a.m. at Country One Stop, La. 171, Longville.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.