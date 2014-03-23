Family of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

The investigation into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Lake Charles man is ongoing.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a pedestrian fatality at the intersection of West Tank Farm Road and Tuna Lake in South Lake Charles around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a news release, a white, older model car traveling east on West Tank Farm Road struck 26-year-old Justin J. Brown, of Lake Charles. For unknown reasons, Brown appeared to be lying in the middle of the road when struck and killed.

Deputies indicate the driver may not have seen Brown and thought the impact was that of a large object due to foggy early morning conditions.

Brown's family is still in disbelief.

"Who would do something like that and not stop," said Kelly Brown, Justin's aunt.

Kelly Brown said she got the call early Sunday morning and went out to the scene. She said she does not believe the theory that Justin was lying in the roadway.

"I was there all morning when the coroner came out there and from where his shoes were... if he was lying in the middle of the street, somebody had to get out and take his shoes off and his hat off because they were scattered here and there," said Kelly Brown.

Justin was one of nine children. His aunt said those who knew him best called him "Blazze" and that he was a jokester.

"He would rap and believed in making everybody laugh. I mean non-stop," said Kelly Brown.

Justin also leaves behind a fiance and two children. They along with the rest of his family would like to know what happened and who did this.

"If anybody knows anything... I mean, we know it was an accident. This is a God and if you believe in God... you know God is going to reveal you. So why not just come forward," said Kelly Brown.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call CPSO at 491-7926.

Meanwhile, the family has set up an account at MidSouth Bank to help with funeral expenses. Donations for the "Justin J. Brown Benefit Account" can be made to the account # 3514471.

