Family and friends gather again Friday evening for vigil

Last night friends and family of three men killed by gunfire one year ago at McMillan Park held a vigil there in their memory.

But their vigil was interrupted by another shooting that took place behind the park.

Lake Charles Police say 22-year-old Andre Broussard turned himself into authorities in connection with Thursday's shooting off Winterhalter Street.

Broussard was charged with attempted second degree murder and was jailed on a $350,000 bond.

Family and friends of Jeminskian Arvie, David Galmore and Fitzgerald Guillory gathered again Friday evening to remember those they lost to gun violence at McMillan Park one year ago.

It's actually the second time they've tried to hold the candlelight vigil. They started Thursday but were interrupted by another shooting that took place behind the park.

Jasmine LeDoux witnessed the event.

"The fight broke out in Sunlight Manor in the apartment complex. And right after that they had a cop truck that parked inside the park, he stayed there for like 15 minutes. That was after the first two fights and then he left. After he left about an hour later that's when the shooting came by," explained LeDoux.

Lake Charles Police say 22-year-old Andre Broussard turned himself in, in connection with Thursday's shooting that injured two people.

Pete Marlee knew them both, praying for them and the three friends he lost last year.

"People out here got shot and everything those were my people, I love my people," said Marlee.

Candles in hand, those gathered Friday walked to each of the three memorial sites, reciting the serenity prayer.

While those at the vigil emphasized Thursday's shooting had nothing to do with the triple homicide last year at McMillan Park, LeDoux believes it could have been prevented.

"If the cops would've just came and did a 20 minute rotation round after the seen the first two fights, the gunshot could've been avoided. Now they have it seem like Sunlight Manor that's tore up," said LeDoux.

Despite the shootings, family and friends remain united, focused on stopping the violence.

As for the two men shot Thursday, friends tonight say one was grazed by the bullet and didn't need medical attention, the other remains hospitalized.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.