Voters decide on property tax to help fund airport - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Voters decide on property tax to help fund airport

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Should a Calcasieu property tax keep helping fund the Lake Charles Regional Airport?

An airport property tax renewal is on the April 5th ballot.

If approved, the home owner with a house valued at $75,000 or less would be exempt from the tax. The cost of a $100,000 home is around $1.55 and a $200,000 home would cost around $7.75 a year.

Airport officials gave a presentation to Calcasieu Parish Police Jurors and the public regarding the tax renewal.

Officials said the tax is needed, but the continuing of the 0.62-mil property tax is up to the voters.

"We got about 18,000 acres out there and 30,000 linear feet of runway so it's a big facility and obviously requires a lot of upkeep," said Director of Lake Charles Regional Airport, Heath Allen.

The tax counts for about 30% of the facility's total operating budget, adding up to more than $600,000 annually.

"It was first established in 1955," said Allen. "It's a district tax for District 1, which includes all of Lake Charles, Ward 3, and a very small part of Ward 4," said Allen.

When the tax renewal was brought to the KPLC Facebook page, some residents said Houston is where they prefer to fly from. Airport officials said even if someone never steps foot in the facility, a commercial airport tax is needed for the community.

"If you want to talk about economic impact, we're well over $200 million annually in economic impact and over 1,600 jobs," said Allen.

But what if taxpayers vote against the renewal? Officials said that could mean the rising of ticket prices.

"Lake Charles Regional Airport is very important to this community and entire region, it stretches beyond Calcasieu Parish in terms of connecting worldwide connectivity out of the airport," said Allen.

Early voting starts March 22nd.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly