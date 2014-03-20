Motivational speaker shares her story with MSU students - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Motivational speaker shares her story with MSU students

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A drunk driving accident changed her life. Now one woman hopes her story will steer people away from drunk driving.

Sarah Panzau brought her story to McNeese for Alcohol Awareness Week. We warn you the story does contain graphic images.

Most people have seen fact sheets that list a bunch of statistics on drunk driving but nothing is quite as impactful as seeing and hearing from someone first hand.

"August 23 of 2003 was the day that changed my life forever," said Panzau, Thursday's motivational speaker.

Before that fateful day, Panzau was a successful college volleyball player at the top of her game. But she dropped out sophomore year and started bartending.

"It became a problem for me because I made it my lifestyle, you know I drank and partied all the time," said Panzau.

And the partying continued until the age of 21 when she got in her car after a night of bar-hopping, four times over the legal limit.

"My car flipped four times front over back. I was dragged against the guard rail almost 40 feet. They actually found clumps of my hair and skin attached to the guardrail posts. I was then ejected out of the back windshield," explained Panzau.

Panzau also lost her left arm, but was lucky to be alive in a crash she says, "Without doubt should have killed me."

Following nearly 30 surgeries and months in the hospital, Panzau says receiving a second chance is an understatement, but she's using it to speak to students like the group Thursday at McNeese State University, where it's also Greek Week.

Daniel Robles one of the attendees says, "Underage drinking is kind of a big deal everywhere."

A decade after the crash, Panzau still gets emotional telling her story, but hopes people remember her story.

"I was the girl that thought she had her entire life to live a certain way and do her thing but one choice and one day changed that forever for me," said Panzau.

Panzau is living proof that poor choices can lead to drastic consequences and she hopes her presentation can reach others and help prevent them from becoming a statistic.

For more information on Panzau: http://www.sarahsjourney.com/index.htm

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly