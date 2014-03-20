Missing pet? Mobi-pet may be able to help - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Missing pet? Mobi-pet may be able to help

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

The energy market is the focus of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association's annual meeting here in Lake Charles. Louisiana Senators Mary Landrieu and David Vitter are addressing the gathering this morning, and Congressman Bill Cassidy will do so this evening. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is there and will have live reports starting today at noon.

An early morning accident claims the life of a Vinton teenager. We'll have the story at noon, and  you can learn more HERE.

Also today, the percentage of college students considered obese is rising, but a new study is starting an effort to combat the issue. The key to success may be mentors who encourage changes in behavior.

Plus, a system in development would create a sort of Amber Alert for missing pets. We'll show you how Mobi-pet works, and you can read more HERE.

Ben tells me the return of the sunshine will bring temperatures into the 70's this afternoon on this first official day of spring. Tonight we can expect mostly clear and cool conditions, but what about tomorrow and the weekend? Will we see more rain? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

And you've probably heard 3-year-old Mateo debating with his mom over cupcakes. His "Linda, honey" argument has been viewed millions of times online. Well, now little Mateo must be in cupcake heaven. Find out why at noon, and you can watch a couple of videos HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

