Missing pet? Mobi-pet may be able to help

The energy market is the focus of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association's annual meeting here in Lake Charles. Louisiana Senators Mary Landrieu and David Vitter are addressing the gathering this morning, and Congressman Bill Cassidy will do so this evening. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is there and will have live reports starting today at noon.

An early morning accident claims the life of a Vinton teenager. We'll have the story at noon, and you can learn more HERE.

Also today, the percentage of college students considered obese is rising, but a new study is starting an effort to combat the issue. The key to success may be mentors who encourage changes in behavior.

Plus, a system in development would create a sort of Amber Alert for missing pets. We'll show you how Mobi-pet works, and you can read more HERE.



Ben tells me the return of the sunshine will bring temperatures into the 70's this afternoon on this first official day of spring. Tonight we can expect mostly clear and cool conditions, but what about tomorrow and the weekend? Will we see more rain? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

And you've probably heard 3-year-old Mateo debating with his mom over cupcakes. His "Linda, honey" argument has been viewed millions of times online. Well, now little Mateo must be in cupcake heaven. Find out why at noon, and you can watch a couple of videos HERE.

