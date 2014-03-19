McNeese quarterback competition brewing at spring practice

Spring Practice is under way at McNeese State and with 17 players graduated, the depth chart is being remodeled. One position in particular, quarterback.





"It really starts with leadership and running the offense, and that's kinda what we look for in a star," said head coach Matt Viator. "The second thing, we want somebody who can make plays, someone who can make plays throwing the ball and running as well."





But after Cody Stroud's impressive season breaking and setting numerous school records, the QB hopefuls have some big shoes to fill.





"It's always hard to replace somebody like Cody, but you know, you lose players each year, and that's why you have a program, and these young men have been here," Viator said.





And the top two contenders? Junior Tyler Bolfing, who gained experience with multiple snaps in 2013, and sophomore Will Briscoe, who has been with the team for four years, but several injuries have set him back.





"We're in a competition right now, and it's great," Bolfing said. "I know it's making both of us better. And we enjoy it a lot, and were here pushing each other to make everything better."





"I've had all these surgeries and it's just one thing after another, and it's finally here, it's like, get it done," Briscoe said.





Now I asked Coach Viator if he had a favorite, or if one guy stood out to start in the fall. He said right now the competition is completely even, however a final decision will be made before summer.





"We want to give them both a fair chance as well as our two freshman, I mean we want to give them all a chance, so we'll go through the spring and we'll assess it after that," Viator said.





While these next few months may be a battle, the guys say, that doesn't affect their relationship.





"We're all really good friends, I mean you can ask anybody for advice. If you see something different, we're always talking, taking advantage of having four guys looking at the same plays at the same time," Briscoe said.





"We're a close nit group in that quarterback room, and our first goal is to make this team better, and to win games," Bolfing said.





You can see all the quarterbacks during the Cowboys' spring game on April 12.