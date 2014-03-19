Standing on a street corner pleading for a kidney

Good morning!

Lake Charles Police continue to investigate the shooting of a 15-year-old by a 12-year-old Tuesday evening. It happened on Demarest Street, and police say the incident was apparently sparked by an argument. Look for more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

The man accused of killing his wife more than 50 years ago in Lake Charles will be in court this afternoon. We'll tell you what's happening in the case of Felix Vail today.

Allen Parish teachers, support workers and other employees can look forward to salary supplements next month. The decision by the school board means hundreds of extra dollars for those workers.

Also today, you see it all the time – people standing on street corners, holding up signs. Some are advertisements; others ask drivers for money, but one Oregon man is asking for a kidney! Look for the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.



Plus, it's prom season, and many teens are heading to the stores. We'll show you how one store specializes in "plus size" dresses so every teenage can find that perfect dress.

Ben tells me we can expect a pretty quiet forecast for now, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70's. He says we'll see lots of sunshine tomorrow for the first day of spring, but rain chances return in a few days. What else can we expect as we draw nearer to the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

