Standing on a street corner pleading for a kidney

Standing on a street corner pleading for a kidney

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

Lake Charles Police continue to investigate the shooting of a 15-year-old by a 12-year-old Tuesday evening. It happened on Demarest Street, and police say the incident was apparently sparked by an argument. Look for more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

The man accused of killing his wife more than 50 years ago in Lake Charles will be in court this afternoon. We'll tell you what's happening in the case of Felix Vail today.

Allen Parish teachers, support workers and other employees can look forward to salary supplements next month. The decision by the school board means hundreds of extra dollars for those workers.

Also today, you see it all the time – people standing on street corners, holding up signs. Some are advertisements; others ask drivers for money, but one Oregon man is asking for a kidney! Look for the story at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Plus, it's prom season, and many teens are heading to the stores. We'll show you how one store specializes in "plus size" dresses so every teenage can find that perfect dress.

Ben tells me we can expect a pretty quiet forecast for now, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70's. He says we'll see lots of sunshine tomorrow for the first day of spring, but rain chances return in a few days. What else can we expect as we draw nearer to the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

