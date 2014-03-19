Time capsule to be opened April 17 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Time capsule to be opened April 17

A 25-year-old time capsule will be opened in Sulphur on April 17, 2014, as part of the city's Centennial Celebration. Threatening weather conditions delayed the opening originally set for March 16.

In April 1989, the City of Sulphur had just wrapped up a number of 75th Anniversary activities, like a parade, old timers day and storytelling. They gathered at the Brimstone Museum to seal a time capsule that would be opened in 25 years. Dennis Sumpter was mayor then.

"The idea of the time capsule, of course, is to give people in the future an idea of what it was in the past," said Sumpter. "Basically a form of communication with those in the future. Of course, I never expected to be around when we opened it."

Glenn Williams was chairman of the event and is seen on the video standing right behind the mayor at the presentation.

"That's why we designed a capsule to put some items into, so could look back and see what happened 25 years ago," said Williams. "Most of us didn't even know that we may be here in those 25 years. We really enjoyed putting some items inside there."

I was there at the event with my camcorder and shot the occasion. I asked if they wanted to include video I had shot earlier of 75th anniversary events.

"We have a videotape of everything that's taken place up until today, that will go into the capsule so that people in 2014 can look at what we've done, if they can find a video player that will play the tape," said Sumpter at the time.

With the opening of the old time capsule on April 17 at noon at Lewis Auditorium, a new one will be filled by Sulphur residents.

The new time capsule will be part of a new wall being designed for Heritage Square.

Copyright KPLC 2014.  All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly