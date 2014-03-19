McNeese Baseball Falls to Southern, 4-3, in Mid-Week Contest

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower

BATON ROUGE, La. – Despite a career mark from sophomore Bryce Kingsley and a game tying home run from Lucas Quary, the McNeese State baseball team could not hang on as they fell to Southern, 4-3, Tuesday at Lee-Hines Field.

The Cowboys fell to 12-7 overall on the season and dropped just their third game on the road. Southern improved to 4-9 on the year and picked up their second straight victory.

"I thought Bryce did a good job with his pitches on the mound tonight," said Cowboys head coach Justin Hill. "We made some mistakes that can cost you in a tight ballgame like that. Credit goes to Southern who got the timely hits that we couldn't get. But on the bright side, Kingsley kept us in it, but in a game like that, mistakes can be costly and we came up on the short end of it."

Kingsley recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in six innings of work giving up three runs on six hits and two walks.

Cory Lapeze (0-1) was charged with the loss after pitching an inning in relief and gave up the game –winning run on two hits along with two strikeouts

The Cowboys received 10 hits from eight different batters including two hits from second baseman Andrew Guillotte and left fielder James Cantu.

McNeese got on the board first in the second frame following a sacrifice fly from Andrew Guillotte allowing Matt Gallier to score from third and give McNeese a 1-0 lead.

The game was taken over by Southern in the bottom of the sixth as the Jaguars used a right field single from Tyler Kirksey and a two-run bomb over the left field wall from Brian Rowry to take a 3-1 lead over McNeese.

Hans Ask led off the seventh inning for the Cowboys as he drew a walk and was followed by a single to center by Guillotte to get the tying run on base with no outs. A sacrifice bunt laid down by Matt Williams advanced the runners into scoring position.

Gooch then loaded the bases on an infield single while a sacrifice fly from Marion sent Ask in from third to cut the Southern lead to a 3-2 score. The Cowboys left the tying run at third to end the inning.

Quary's four-bagger in the eighth inning off of the left center light pole allowed the Cowboys to tie the ballgame up at 3-3 in the top of the eighth.

Southern responded with a solo home run from D.J. Wallace in the bottom of the inning to give Southern the 4-3 lead and the eventual win.

McNeese will be back home this weekend as the Cowboys welcome Oral Roberts to town for a three-game Southland Conference series. First game is slated for a 6 p.m. match on Friday.