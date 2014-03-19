Wheels Up to Northern Kentucky for Cowgirls Hoops - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Wheels Up to Northern Kentucky for Cowgirls Hoops

McNeese Women's Basketball departing today, as they get set for their Women's Basketball Invitational Opener against Northern Kentucky, Thursday at 6. 

The Cowgirls, the No. 6 seed in the West Region, are one of 16 teams selected to the field and will play the winner out of No. 2 seed College of Charleston and 7th-seeded USC Upstate game on Saturday should they advance to the next round.  A possible matchup with 4th-seeded Stephen F. Austin awaits in the semifinals should both teams continue to advance.  SFA knocked the Cowgirls out of the Southland Conference Tournament in the semifinals three days ago.

Grand Canyon is the No. 1 seed in the West Region while Eastern Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the East Division.

     McNeese (19-13) will be making its fourth consecutive national postseason appearance (NCAA 2011 and 2012) and WBI (2013 and 2014) and are coming off its 15th Southland Conference appearance, including a fourth straight semifinal setting.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly