Wheels Up to Northern Kentucky for Cowgirls Hoops

McNeese Women's Basketball departing today, as they get set for their Women's Basketball Invitational Opener against Northern Kentucky, Thursday at 6.

The Cowgirls, the No. 6 seed in the West Region, are one of 16 teams selected to the field and will play the winner out of No. 2 seed College of Charleston and 7th-seeded USC Upstate game on Saturday should they advance to the next round. A possible matchup with 4th-seeded Stephen F. Austin awaits in the semifinals should both teams continue to advance. SFA knocked the Cowgirls out of the Southland Conference Tournament in the semifinals three days ago.

Grand Canyon is the No. 1 seed in the West Region while Eastern Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the East Division.

McNeese (19-13) will be making its fourth consecutive national postseason appearance (NCAA 2011 and 2012) and WBI (2013 and 2014) and are coming off its 15th Southland Conference appearance, including a fourth straight semifinal setting.