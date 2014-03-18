American Red Cross unveils Flood App

The famous ‘There's an app for that' strikes again as the American Red Cross unveils its latest Flood App.

The app is one of the latest in a series of Red Cross Emergency Preparedness apps. It helps by putting lifesaving information in the hands of people whenever and wherever they may need it.

"This is National Flood Preparedness Week and it's also Red Cross Month, so it's a really good time for us to release the app," said Joe Johnson, a Disaster Response Specialist for the Red Cross of SWLA.

Johnson is talking about the new American Red Cross Flood App, which he says contains a number of flood-related tips like, "What you need to do before a flood, during a flood, and after a flood."

And Red Cross officials say floods are actually the most common type of natural disaster in the United States, especially here in SWLA.

"Every year we respond to multiple floods here in SWLA, across South Louisiana, so it's really, really timely especially in our area," said Johnson.

And the features are many.

"Under the tools section, it turns on a flashlight. If you get stranded somewhere you can turn on the strobe light for your phone," demonstrated Johnson.

There's even an alarm.

"If you have a medical emergency you can open up the first aid app and go straight into there," said Johnson.

There are even tips on how to plan for your pets and where the nearest shelter may be located.

"You can mark that you're safe and it sends it to media outlets and Facebook to let all your family know you're safe," added Johnson.

But perhaps the best feature is that the information is pre-loaded, so even if you don't have network coverage or Internet connection, you can still pull up most of the information.

The Flood App is the latest in a series of Red Cross emergency preparedness apps - all free and available to download.

"If you have an iPhone it's in iTunes, there's Google Play or Blackberry, or you can also go to redcross.org and type in 'apps' and download it directly from the website," explained Johnson.

And when downloading this app, rest assured, Johnson says it's been tried and tested, "During the Denver floods last year and had really positive feedback from that."

To download the American Red Cross Flood App visit: http://www.redcross.org/prepare/mobile-apps

