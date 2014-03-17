Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 23-29

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following events for March 23-29:





Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 25. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

3D Printing 101: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. Adults will learn how 3D printers work while watching a demonstration.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 29 The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Eye Spied: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 27. Adults will make a felt case and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27. Adults interested in learning the basics of knitting will get hands on practice. Registration is required.

Clay Bead Bracelets: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27. Adults will make beads using polymer clay and string them to make a bracelet. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 24. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Free Income Tax Services: 9:00 a.m., Friday, March 28. VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Computer Class- Microsoft Word: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 24. Adults will cover the basics of Microsoft Word. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Sulphur Library Book Discussion: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 24. Adults will discuss "I Still Dream about You" by Fannie Flagg.

Beginning Genealogy: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 25. Armajean Declouet from the SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library will provide information on how to begin researching family history.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 24. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Decoupage Eggs: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 26. Adults will craft Victorian style Easter eggs.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 26. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 28. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Create Your Own Book Safe: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. Tweens and Teens will create a hidden compartment inside a hard cover book. Registration is required.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Emoticon Contest: During branch hours through March 31. Log on to www.calcasieulibrary.org and vote for your favorite photo/emoticon. Contact (337) 721-7121 for more information.

Teen Writer's Group: 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 24. Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens. Registration is required.

Animanga Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27. Teens who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture surrounding them. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Teen Knitting Club: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. Teens will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Book Talk – "Catching Fire:" 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27. Teens will discuss "Catching Fire" by Suzanne Collins, with the movie to follow.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Once Upon a Rainbow: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. Teens will listen to a book talk and create a rainbow craft. Registration is required.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 26. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 26.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 24.

Story Time: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 25.

Jr. iMakers: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27. Children (grades 3-5) who are interested in technology and crafts will learn new skills and have fun! Registration is required!

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Colorful Planter: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. Tweens (Grades 3-5) will browse books on gardening, paint a flower pot, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 26.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 26.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Spring Planting Time: 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 24. Families will decorate planters and add seeds.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 27.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 26.

Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 26.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 26.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 24. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler.

Crafty Kids Story Time: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25. Children will enjoy stories and crafts.

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 26.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 27.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 24.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 27.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.