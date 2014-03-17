Will Edwin Edwards run for Congress? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Will Edwin Edwards run for Congress?

(Source: L'Auberge) (Source: L'Auberge)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

A big announcement is expected from former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards today. Will he run for Congress? He's speaking in Baton Rouge at noon, and we'll  bring that to you live. 

Welsh Police are investigating an attempted first degree murder case. They report a man attacked a woman and tried to pull plastic wrap around her head to suffocate her. KPLC's Monica Grimaldo is looking into the case, and you can read more about it HERE.

Former Calcasieu first assistant D.A. Ronnie Rossitto makes a plea in his sexual battery and malfeasance in office case. More on that story is available HERE.

The death of a candidate for council in Sulphur has prompted a new schedule for qualifying in that election. We'll tell you how long that will last and what happens if no one new qualifies for the council seat.

Plus, a con-artist targets the family of a special needs girl. At noon, we'll tell you how they managed to avoid being taken for thousands of dollars. You can also read more HERE.

Ben tells me those pesky clouds will hang around most of the day, with some clearing later this afternoon. We'll remain in the 50's for the day, and temperatures are expected to drop quickly once the sun sets. What can we expect tonight? Will the bright sunshine return tomorrow? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember,  you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

