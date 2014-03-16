Construction underway on 2014 ReAlliety Challenge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Construction underway on 2014 ReAlliety Challenge

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 3rd Annual ReAlliety Challenge is just a few weeks away. A test of strength, stamina and endurance, it takes participants on three and half miles of obstacles.

Organizers have already started constructing this year's course. They said if you liked last year's challenge -- they've got some new tricks that will put you to the test.

Most of the new obstacles include water elements, but they say they also still have the favorites that people have come to expect. Organizers said they will also have an obstacle course for kids 13 years and under.

"We do keep some of the same obstacles year after year. The warrior wall will be there and we will have some of the mud pits still. But for the most part we like adding at least three or four new obstacles each year. Participants can expect to get dirty too. It's the dirtiest party of the year," said Allie Ieyoub Davis.

The ReAlliety Challenge supports the non-profit organization "The Mission Continues," a group that helps post 9-11 veterans find jobs once they come back to civilian life.

The Reallitey Challenge is April 5th. For more information or to register online click here.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

