Candidate for Sulphur city council found dead, foul play not suspected

The Sulphur Police Department is investigating the death of Fred Baden, a candidate in the upcoming election for Sulphur City Council.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats says Baden was found dead in his home Sunday morning. Coats says police have ruled out foul play and suicide. Baden's body was turned over to the Calcasieu coroner's office on Sunday to determine the exact cause of death.

Baden was a Sulphur city council candidate, running for the District 4 seat. He owned Fred Baden Plumbing in Sulphur.

