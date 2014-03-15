McNeese Cowgirls face Stephen F. Austin in Southland conference Tournament

Cowgirls Fall 80-54 To Stephen F. Austin.

Coach Brooks Williams- "Hats off to Stephen F. Austin, I thought they played a really great basketball game. I thought from start to finish they just dominated on both ends and just looked like a really really tough team."

KATY, Texas-- McNeese women's basketball team couldn't find its rhythm Saturday in its 80-54 loss to second seed Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinal game.

"I thought from the start to finish, Stephen F. Austin dominated but I am proud of our girls. I thought we fought hard but didn't have the fight and energy we had yesterday," said head coach Brooks Donald Williams.

In the previous two tournament wins, McNeese got off to quick starts but Saturday was different. The shots that were falling in the two tournament wins weren't falling against Stephen F. Austin. Stephen F. Austin, the second seed was playing their first tournament game and came out of the gates with a lot of energy and jumped out to a quick start and never let go of the lead.

The Cowgirls, playing their third consecutive game in three days were 1 for 8 from the field in the first five minutes of the game while Stephen F. Austin jumped out to a 9-2 lead.

"I thought from the beginning of the game we struggled defending what they do and they really made us not follow our game plan. I don't think it was us being fatigued," said Williams.

McNeese (19-13) trailed 37-21 at the half behind a 27.3 field goal shooting percent. Stephen F. Austin continued to extend its lead and the Cowgirls couldn't counter like the way they had done in the past two games.

Allison Baggett and Jayln Johnson were the only two players to score in double figures, with both ending the game with 12 points apiece.

Baggett was 5 of 18 from the field while Johnson was 5 of 12 from the field. NeTanya Jones led the Cowgirls with seven rebounds despite being outrebounded 53-35.

Stephen F. Austin had three players score in double figures with Porsha Roberts leading all scorers with a game high 20. Brentney Branch chipped in 15 and Kali Jerrell had 13.

by Pam Lafosse