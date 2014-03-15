28th annual Iowa Rabbit Festival underway

It's that time of year again, Iowa's Rabbit Festival.

A rabbit themed parade kicked off the day.

"I got beads and candy," said one parade-goer.

Then the crowd experienced the food, music, and games.

Roger Bertrand is helping raise money for Iowa's newest Boy Scout troop. The troop set up a dunking booth at the festival.

"The scout master gets in the dunking booth and the boys help run the booth," said Bertrand.

Eric Granger is not new to the festival.

"I've been coming here my whole life," said Granger.

But this is his first year selling rabbits he breeds.

"I think I have about 80," said Granger.

Over at the rabbit cook-off, teams competed for the festival's biggest honor.

"I think we have a really good chance of winning this year," said one festival-goer.

But when the last rabbit is gone, it's mostly about community at this Iowa tradition.

"I love coming here with my family," said another festival-goer. "It's a nice day to enjoy it."

